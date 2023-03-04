'We're fighting!' - Under-fire Graham Potter sends message to Chelsea fans promising he's doing 'absolutely everything' to turn things around

Graham Potter promised Chelsea fans he's doing "absolutely everything" to turn things around amid a dire run of form at the club.

Potter under pressure at Chelsea

Blues have won just twice since World Cup

Stresses his side are "fighting"

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have recorded just two wins in 14 matches since the World Cup and went through February having scored just one goal. Poor results have been matched by some uninspiring performances on the pitch, leading to some reports that Chelsea's next two games could decide Potter's fate at the helm. Despite this ever-mounting pressure, the Blues boss told supporters in his pre-match notes that his side are fighting to get back to form.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The last two results were tough to take, but there is a real determination not to let this run continue because Chelsea is a club that always wants to be in the upper reaches of the table," Potter's message read. "What I see here now is a group of players and staff that are supporting each other, fighting for one another and making sure that we do absolutely everything in our power to improve and turn things around.

“Believe me, we know we can do much better, it hurts us when we lose games and we are sure that we can turn a corner. We know how frustrating it has been for our supporters and we feel that disappointment deeply too. We want nothing more than to change that and to make sure you leave Stamford Bridge at the end of this afternoon’s game with a smile, three points and the feeling that we are headed in the right direction.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saturday's opponents celebrated a 3-0 victory over Chelsea back when Thomas Tuchel was in charge in August and have looked far more convincing since Javi Gracia took over at the helm a week ago. Leeds could therefore pose a significant test to an under-fire Potter, who was dealt further injury blows alongside the long-term problem for Thiago Silva, with Mason Mount and Reece James also unavailable for selection.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR POTTER? The games don't get easier for the Chelsea boss. His side host Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to avoid elimination from the earliest knockout stage.