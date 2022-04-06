Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a rallying cry to his Manchester United team-mates, insisting that they can still achieve a top-four finish but must "fight until our last breath!".

Ronaldo made his long-awaited return to Old Trafford last summer, 13 years on from his initial departure to Real Madrid, with United paying £20 million ($26m) to re-sign the forward from Juventus.

The 37-year-old has since been the Red Devils' main source of goals, but has ultimately been unable to inspire them to any silverware and Champions League qualification appears to be slipping out of their grasp heading into the final weeks of the 2021-22 campaign.

What's been said?

Ralf Rangnick's side are sitting seventh in the Premier League table on 51 points, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with only eight games left to play.

United are, however, no longer playing in any cup competitions, which means they can focus all of their efforts on sealing a spot in the Champions League, and Ronaldo remains optimistic about their chances.

After being named the club's Player of the Month for March, the Portuguese superstar posted on Instagram: "Individual achievements are always welcome, but they’re worth so much more when they are connected to collective wins.

"There are still many things to fight for until the end of the season and we can never quit on achieving the goals that remain possible and within our reach.

"Thanks to everyone who voted for the Goal Of The Month and Player Of The Month awards. Let’s go for more!

"Let’s fight until our last breath! Let’s go, Devils!"

Ronaldo's contribution since returning to United

Ronaldo, who signed a two-year deal with the option of an extra year upon his return to United, has played in 33 games across all competitions so far this term.

The former Real Madrid striker has 18 goals to his name, including a stunning hat-trick in his last outing against Tottenham, and has also recorded three assists.

Ronaldo missed the Red Devils' first game after the international break against Leicester City due to illness, but could be back in Rangnick's line-up for a crucial trip to Everton on Saturday.

