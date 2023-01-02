FIFA president Infantino calls on every country in the world to name a stadium after Pele

Gianni Infantino is in Brazil for Pele's funeral and has asked countries to pay tribute to the great by renaming stadiums in his honour.

Pele dies age 82

Infantino attends funeral

Asks for global tributes

WHAT HAPPENED? Pele's funeral is currently taking place in Brazil following the legend's death on December 29 at the age of 82. Infantino is in Brazil to pay his respects and called on nations around the globe to pay tribute to the great name by naming stadiums after him.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We’re going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pelé," he told local reporters. Infantino added that such as move would also ensure "children know Pele's importance".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The football world is currently mourning the passing of the Brazil great who is the only man in history to win the World Cup three times. Pele also scored over 1,000 goals in a phenomenal career that has ensured he is a household name all over the world.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? A ceremony is currently being held at Pele's former club Santos for members of the public to pay their respects. A parade through the streets of Santos will then follow on January 3 before a private burial at the Memorial Necropole.