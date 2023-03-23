These FIFA graphics 'are going to scare my children', says Sydney Leroux on unrealistic face scan

Angel City and Canada star Sydney Leroux is not at all impressed by her in-game appearance in FIFA 23.

NWSL has been added to FIFA 23

Leroux reacts on social media

Many players critical of EA Sports

WHAT HAPPENED? FIFA 23 received major updates this week as the National Women’s Soccer League and Women's Champions League were both added to the game. However, there was a swift reaction from some of the game's stars, with Leroux comically pointing out that the likeness to the players simply isn't very good in a post on social media.

Take it in stride, though, she has changed her profile pictures on all social media platforms to her FIFA not-quite-likeness.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leroux was also critical of the appearance of OL Reign and Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock. "Can someone please tell me why Jess Fishlock has a 5 o'clock shadow?" she wrote on Twitter.

The Angel FC star is not the only to play to criticise EA Sports on social media. Houston Dash defender Caprice Dydasco said she was "grateful" for the inclusion of women's football but added in her post "this does not represent me."

WHAT NEXT? The 2023 NWSL season is due to kick off its 11th season on March 25 and will see VAR introduced for the first time in a women's professional soccer league.