FIFA 23: Sam Kerr, Alexia Putellas & the best women's players on the game

Women's club sides will be included in a game for the first time in FIFA 23, and GOAL has taken a look at the best female players.

In a landmark for EA Sports, players will be able to use women's club sides in FIFA 23.

The English and French top flights will be included and teams will be usable in the following game modes: Kick Off, Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, Online Friendlies, and Tournaments.

There will be other players - outside of those leagues - involved for their respective international sides as well.

GOAL has taken a look at the 25 highest-rated women's players.

Who are the best women's players on FIFA 23?

Alexia Putellas is the best women's player on FIFA 23. The current Ballon d'Or Feminin holder is the only player to have been given a 92 rating. Her stats - which include 95 reactions and 94 finishing - mean that she will be an extremely useful asset for the Spain national team on FIFA.

The Barcelona midfielder is followed by three 91-rated players. Sam Kerr, Wendie Renard and Ada Hegerberg are the joint second-best women's players. There are then four more female players rated 90-plus and they are Lucy Bronze, Alex Morgan, Caroline Graham Hansen and Marie Katoto.

You can find each of the 26 highest-rated players below.

KEY:

  • Pos = Position
  • OVR = Overall rating

Rank

Player

Club

POS

OVR

1

Alexia Putellas

Barcelona

CM

92

=2

Sam Kerr

Chelsea

ST

91

=2

Wendie Renard

Lyon

CB

91

=2

Ada Hegerberg

Lyon

ST

91

=5

Lucy Bronze

Barcelona

RB

90

=5

Alex Morgan

San Diego Wave

ST

90

=5

Caroline Graham Hansen

Barcelona

RW

90

=5

Marie-Antoinette Katoto

PSG

ST

90

=9

Vivianne Miedema

Arsenal

ST

89

=9

Christiane Endler

Lyon

GK

89

=11

Beth Mead

Arsenal

RW

88

=11

Kadidiatou Diani

PSG

RW

88

=11

Mapi Leon

Barcelona

CB

88

=11

Irene Paredes

Barcelona

CB

88

=11

Jenni Hermoso

Pachuca

ST

88

=11

Alexandra Popp

Wolfsburg

ST

88

=11

Sandra Panos

Barcelona

GK

88

=11

Amandine Henry

Lyon

CDM

88

=11

Kim Little

Arsenal

CM

88

=20

Lina Magull

Bayern Munich

CM

87

=20

Lauren Hemp

Manchester City

LW

87

=20

Grace Geyoro

PSG

CM

87

=20

Ashley Lawrence

PSG

RB

87

=20

Millie Bright

Chelsea

CB

87

=20

Lieke Martens

PSG

LW

87

=20

Almuth Schult

Angel City

GK

87

