Women's club sides will be included in a game for the first time in FIFA 23, and GOAL has taken a look at the best female players.

In a landmark for EA Sports, players will be able to use women's club sides in FIFA 23.

The English and French top flights will be included and teams will be usable in the following game modes: Kick Off, Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, Online Friendlies, and Tournaments.

There will be other players - outside of those leagues - involved for their respective international sides as well.

GOAL has taken a look at the 25 highest-rated women's players.

Who are the best women's players on FIFA 23?

Alexia Putellas is the best women's player on FIFA 23. The current Ballon d'Or Feminin holder is the only player to have been given a 92 rating. Her stats - which include 95 reactions and 94 finishing - mean that she will be an extremely useful asset for the Spain national team on FIFA.

The Barcelona midfielder is followed by three 91-rated players. Sam Kerr, Wendie Renard and Ada Hegerberg are the joint second-best women's players. There are then four more female players rated 90-plus and they are Lucy Bronze, Alex Morgan, Caroline Graham Hansen and Marie Katoto.

You can find each of the 26 highest-rated players below.

KEY:

Pos = Position

OVR = Overall rating