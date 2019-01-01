FIFA 20

FIFA 20 best young goalkeepers: The top 50 GKs on career mode

Comments()
Getty/EA
Goal looks at all the wonderkid goalkeepers in Career Mode, listing their potential ability and price in the game

Every team needs a good goalkeeper to ensure they reach their potential. Liverpool's Champions League dreams ended in 2018 when two errors from the man between the sticks helped Real Madrid to victory in the final. A year later, the Reds were back in the final, but this time with a world-class goalkeeper and ensured they lifted the trophy.

The same is true of FIFA 20, where a great goalkeeper will be one of the most important assets in Career Mode. Signing a young goalkeeper can set a team up for an entire save in Career Mode, as they will play well into their 30s and continue to develop through their 20s before reaching their full potential.

There are many young goalkeepers available at the start of Career Mode or even in the latter stages when they have developed their current ability at their existing clubs. Players like Gianluigi Donnarumma are already among the best goalkeepers in the world and have a price tag to match, but someone like Fiorentina's Alban Lafont or Porto's teenage shot-stopper Diogo Costa are more affordable options and can almost reach the level of Donnarumma in the future.

Editors' Picks

Gametime and the right development for young players can help them reach their full potential, meaning Manchester City's Gavin Bazunu can go from 59 overall (not good enough for many lower division teams) to 84 overall (good enough to play for Champions League contenders). The 17-year-old Irish goalkeeper is valued at less than a quarter of a million pounds at the start of the game and is a huge bargain if you can convince Man City to sell.

Here are all the best young goalkeepers in FIFA 20 Career Mode, ordered by their potential rating in the game.

PO. = Position(s)

CR = Current Rating

PR = Potential Rating

Article continues below

VA. = Value

*Clubs listed are the clubs the players are assigned to in FIFA 20 Career Mode, while ages shown are the age at the start of Career Mode

FIFA 20: Best young goalkeepers

# Name Age Club PO. CR PR VA.
1 G Donnarumma 20 AC Milan GK 85 92 £35.6m
2 A Lafont 20 Fiorentina GK 79 88 £13.2m
3 A Lunin 20 Real Madrid GK 76 88 £9.7m
4 Diogo Costa 19 Porto GK 70 86 £2.8m
5 A Plizzari 19 AC Milan GK 66 84 £1m
6 G Bazunu 17 Man City GK 59 84 £250k
7 M Vandevoort 17 Genk GK 63 83 £550k
8 Luis Maximiano 20 Sporting CP GK 70 82 £2.2m
9 A Muric 20 Man City GK 67 82 £1.2m
10 C Fruchtl 19 Bayern Munich II GK 65 82 £850k
11 G Couke 20 Genk GK 65 82 £850k
12 C Olses 18 Racing Club GK 62 82 £450k
13 M Roffo 19 Boca Juniors GK 62 82 £500k
14 M Svilar 19 Benfica GK 68 81 £1.2m
15 K Scherpen 19 Ajax GK 67 81 £1.2m
16 I Meslier 19 Lorient GK 66 81 £1m
17 M Carnesecchi 19 Atalanta GK 65 81 £850k
18 Inaki Pena 20 Barcelona GK 64 81 £725k
19 K Grabara 20 Liverpool GK 64 81 £725k
20 L Plogmann 19 Werder Bremen GK 63 81 £575k
21 J Schendelaar 18 AZ Alkmaar GK 65 80 £800k
22 L Ureta 20 O'Higgins GK 63 80 £600k
23 N Shinton 18 Club Brugge GK 62 80 £450k
24 J Pourtau 19 Estudiantes GK 62 80 £500k
25 S Bajic 17 Saint-Etienne GK 60 80 £300k
26 L Chevalier 17 Lille GK 58 80 £200k
27 Dani Martin 20 Real Betis GK 69 79 £1.2m
28 G Poussin 20 Bordeaux GK 66 79 £925k
29 R Vodisek 20 Genoa GK 66 79 £925k
30 R Majecki 19 Legia Warsaw GK 66 79 £900k
31 Moha Ramos 19 Birmingham GK 64 79 £750k
32 Joao Virginia 19 Everton GK 63 79 £600k
33 A Akbulut 18 Trabzonspor GK 63 79 £575k
34 A Trubin 17 Shakhtar Donetsk GK 59 79 £250k
35 L Unbehaun 18 Borussia Dortmund GK 59 79 £250k
36 P Dahlberg 20 Watford GK 68 78 £1m
37 G Couke 20 Genk GK 67 78 £950k
38 J Markovic 17 Slavia Prague GK 65 78 £675k
39 M Travers 20 Bournemouth GK 64 78 £775k
40 C Sanchez 19 Sporting Gijon GK 63 78 £600k
41 R Hoffmann 20 Bayern Munich GK 63 78 £600k
42 D Horkas 20 Dinamo Zagreb GK 62 78 £525k
43 M Bulka 19 PSG GK 60 78 £350k
44 K Klaesson 18 Valerenga GK 60 78 £325k
45 E Balcombe 19 Brentford GK 60 78 £350k
46 S Laiton 19 Auxerre GK 60 78 £350k
47 L Ntumba 18 Dijon GK 58 78 £200k
48 L Ingolotti 19 Aldosivi GK 58 78 £200k
49 T Vettorel 18 Cittadella GK 58 78 £200k
50 J Blazquez 19 Talleres GK 58 78 £200k
51 L Kasten 19 Wolfsburg GK 58 78 £200k

Close