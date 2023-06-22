Fenerbahce sign Edin Dzeko on free transfer as Inter career ends with Champions League final heartbreak

Edin Dzeko will sign for Fenerbahce, subject to medical clearance on a free transfer, announced the Turkish outfit.

Dzeko ends Italian sojourn

Set to join Fenerbahce

Will reportedly sign a two-year deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The 37-year-old frontman is set to begin a new chapter in his playing career after ending his stint with Inter which finished with a Champions League final heartbreak against Manchester City. The Turkish giant will reportedly sign him on a two-year contract which will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2025 and will earn around €4 million net plus add-ons, along with a substantial sign-on bonus. This move will help him continue to ply his trade in Europe as Fenerbahce will be competing in the Europa Conference League qualifiers with the aim to seal a group stage berth.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dzeko's contract with the Nerazzurri is set to end this month and despite being reportedly offered a one-year extension, the Bosnian international chose to seek a new challenge as he was asked to take a pay cut. He scored 14 goals and provided five assists for Inter across all competitions in the 2022-23 season.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "To inform. World-famous striker Edin Dzeko will come to Istanbul to pass the health checks and complete the transfer negotiations. We present it to the public," announced Fenerbahce on social media.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Dzeko has already flown to Istanbul and after completing his medical will sign for Fenerbahce.