FC Midtjylland vs. SK Sturm Graz: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

GOAL
|
Evander Midtjylland 2022Getty Images
UEFA Europa LeagueMidtjylland vs Sturm GrazMidtjyllandSturm Graz

It's the last round of group stage fixtures - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Europa League group stages come to a close this week, as Midtjylland welcome SK Sturm Graz to face them at MCH Arena in a Group F encounter.

In a four-way race alongside Lazio and Feyenoord, both teams can still make the knockout stages of the competition, qualify for the playoff with Champions League dropouts, or step down to the Europa Conference League too - making this an unpredictable last act for at least one team.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz date & kick-off time

Game:

FC Midtjylland vs SK Sturm Graz

Date:

November 3, 2022

Kick-off:

5:45pm GMT / 1:45pm ET / 11:15pm IST

Stream:

fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 6, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App. In India, it will be shown on JiroTV.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

US

N/A

fuboTV

UK

BT Sport 6

BT Sport App

IndiaJiroTVN/A

Midtjylland squad & team news

Bottom of Group F but still in the conversation, Midtjylland's hopes rest on a big win against their visitors and the hope a superior goal difference can carry them over.

They actually have one of the best in the pot, despite bringing up the rear, and that will benefit them - but only if they win.

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Lössl, Ólafsson

Defenders

Gartenmann, Andersson, Dalsgaard, Thychosen, Texel, Ortíz, Sviatchenko, Paulinho, Dyhr, Juninho

Midfielders

Martínez, Sisto, Olsson, Evander, Chilufya, Kouakou, Andreasen, Sørensen, Ugboh, Charles

Forwards

Kaba, Isaksen, Dreyer, Moreno, Brumado

Sturm Graz squad and team news

Second heading into the final round, a draw would mathematically be enough for Sturm to proceed through to the knockout rounds - and if Lazio lose to Feyenoord, it could well be enough to put them past the playoffs too.

But while it is must-win territory for their hosts, they'd be fools to not try and play for victory too, to ensure their best possible chance of topping the pile.

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Siebenhandl, Marić, Schützenauer, Giuliani

Defenders

Stanković, Wüthrich, Borković, Komposch, Oroz, Gazibegović, Ingolitsch, Schnegg, Nelson, Geyrhofer, Trummer, Wels, Affengruber, Dante

Midfielders

Prass, Kiteishvili, Sarkaria, Schendl, Demaku, Stückler, Hierländer, Lang, Ljubic

Forwards

Ajeti, Jantscher, Bøving, Horvat, Emegha, Fuseini