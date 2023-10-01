What a feat! FC Cincinnati clinch MLS Supporters' Shield two years after taking last place in league standings

Pat Noonan's side have pulled off the unthinkable, clinching the MLS Supporters' Shield just two years after taking last place in the league standings

FC Cincinnati clinch Supporters' Shield

First MLS trophy

Finished last two years ago

WHAT HAPPENED? FC Cincinnati clinched the 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield Saturday evening, defeating Toronto FC 2-3 in a five-goal thriller. Striker Aaron Salem Boupendza won it for the Orange and Blue in the 72nd minute, earning the club their first MLS trophy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's an incredible feat for the most dominant side in MLS this season. Despite losing one of their most talented players in Brenner, who transferred to Udinese in a $10 million deal, they've managed to come out on top. They have the 2023 MVP frontrunner in Luciano Acosta, U.S. men's national team striker Brandon Vazquez and 2023 MLS Defender of the Year favorites Yerson Mosquera and Alvaro Barreal on their roster.

Pat Noonan has done a tremendous job with the squad, and is deserving of all praise at the moment.

DID YOU KNOW? From 2019-2021, in their first three seasons as an MLS club, FC Cincinnati placed 24th, 26th and 27th across the league standings - last place each season. Even as MLS expanded, they seemingly got worse. However, 2022 saw their fate turn around with their first-ever finish in a playoff spot and in 2023, they've been crowned the regular season kings.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR FC CINCINNATI? The Orange and Blue return to action on Wednesday, October 4 against the New York Red Bulls.

