Revealed: The Premier League club who spent the most on agent fees in the last year - and it's NOT Chelsea

Fred Garratt-Stanley
|
Todd Boehly Pep Guardiola Contract
Manchester CityChelsea

The FA have released details about how much each Premier League club is spending on agents fees – and there are some staggering figures on show.

  • Premier League agent fees spending revealed
  • FA have published the figures
  • Manchester City highest spenders at £51m

WHAT HAPPENED? In the last two transfer windows, English clubs have outspent the rest of Europe by a long way. But one element of the transfer market we don't often get an insight into is the role of agents. However, that's changed with the release of new figures outlining how much each Premier League club has spent on agent fees since February 2022. And despite Chelsea's dramatic splashing of cash in the past two windows, the Blues aren't top of the list. The club that has spent the most on agent fees in the last year is Manchester City.

ClubNet total paid to agents/intermediaries (£)
1Manchester City51,563,571
2Chelsea43,160,072
3Liverpool33,691,782
4Manchester United24,726,374
5Arsenal16,749,072
6Tottenham Hotspur16,137,103
7Aston Villa15,623,203
8Leeds United15,310,814
9Everton13,542,845
10West Ham United12,030,438
11Newcastle United10,784,029
12Leicester City10,282,967
13Crystal Palace9,796,296
14Fulham8,758,854
15Brighton & Hove Albion8,583,317
16Southampton6,319,675
17Wolverhampton Wanderers6,186,765
18Brentford 5,560,192
19AFC Bournemouth5,058,871
20Nottingham Forest4,353,186

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The huge role played by agents in modern football is a point of contention for many within the game, but it's something that's unlikely to change any time soon. This data details just how much money English clubs are spending on agent fees; according to the figures, last season's champions Manchester City spent a net total of over £51m on agent fees in the last year, closely followed by Chelsea's £43m. The smallest Premier League outlay came from Nottingham Forest, who spent 4,353,186 — given that the club have signed 30 players since getting promoted from the Championship last season, this might come as a surprise!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Todd BoehlyGetty ImagesSheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Manchester CityGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR HIGH SPENDERS MANCHESTER CITY? The club's billionaire owner Sheikh Mansour has invested heavily since completing his takeover in September 2008. In order to secure the signings of world-class players like Erling Haaland, these kinds of agent fees are standard practice. And as they continue to seek league titles and European trophies, those big money transfers aren't going to be slowing down any time soon.

