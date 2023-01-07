FA to investigate homophobic chant heard during Man Utd-Everton FA Cup clash

The discriminatory chanting was heard during Manchester United's FA Cup third round clash against Everton at Old Trafford.

An FA investigation has been launched after homophobic chanting was heard during Manchester United and Everton's third round FA Cup clash at Old Trafford on Friday night.

A statement from the FA regarding the incident read: “We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as the UK Football Policing Unit, in relation to the use of this term.

“Part of our work in this area has been to provide the relevant authorities with impact statements from LGBTQ+ supporters, detailing how chants of this nature affects their experience and feeling of inclusion at football matches, so that a clearer stance and understanding on the chant can be established.

“We stand firmly against all forms of discrimination and we are striving to ensure our game is a safe environment for all, which truly embraces diversity and challenges hateful conduct both on and off the pitch."

Manchester United also released a statement regarding the chant, with the club saying: “Homophobia, like all forms of discrimination, has no place in football. Manchester United is proud of our diverse fanbase and the work we have done to reduce instances like we sadly heard today.

“We will continue to campaign for inclusivity and to tackle discriminatory abuse whether inside stadiums or online. This includes working with fan groups to educate fans on the offence which discriminatory language causes.”

It is the second time this season United fans have been investigated regarding homophobic chanting, the first coming after chants were heard during a match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in October. Similar chants were heard on January 1 when Chelsea visited the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest.