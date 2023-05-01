FA launches investigation into audio of Jurgen Klopp’s dispute with referee Paul Tierney following allegations from Liverpool boss

The Football Association has reportedly launched an investigation into what was said between Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and referee Paul Tierney.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds manager sparked controversy after seeing his side claim a thrilling 4-3 Premier League victory over Tottenham at Anfield when, after being shown a yellow card for celebrating a late winner in the face of fourth official John Brooks, he alleged that Tierney had spoken out of line to him. Klopp said: “We have our history with Tierney, I really don’t know what he has against us. He has said there [are] no problems but that cannot be true. How he looks at me, I don’t understand it. In England nobody has to clarify these situations, it’s really tricky and hard to understand. What he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not OK.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The PGMOL, who are in charge of referees in English football, were quick to refute Klopp’s claims after listening back to the audio collected by Tierney’s microphone that allows him to communicate with his fellow officials during matches.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to i news, the FA is now set to get involved as they seek to get to the bottom of the incident in question and determine whether any further action needs to be taken. Klopp does have history with Tierney, having reportedly been told to “get over it” after complaining against a decision made in a meeting with Aston Villa in 2020. He also clashed with the Wigan-born official, again following a game with Spurs in 2021, after which he said: “I have no problem with any referees, only you.”

WHAT NEXT? Animated German tactician Klopp has already served a one-match touchline ban this season, with the FA stinging him with that suspension after challenging the initial decision to fine him £30,000 for screaming in the face of the fourth official during a clash with Manchester City in October 2022.