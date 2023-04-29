Explained: Why there are only three Premier League games on Saturday as Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City all play on Sunday

Saturday is traditionally heralded for its place in the week as football day, so why are there only three Premier League fixtures today?

Only 3 PL fixtures on Saturday

League's big hitters play Sunday

With Arsenal vs Chelsea on Tuesday

WHAT HAPPENED? As we approach the final stretch of the 2022-23 season, the Premier League fixture schedule continues to cause chaos around the several cup competitions also coming to a close. Rescheduled matches from previous months must now be fulfilled, and time must be made up for the one-of-a-kind, mid-season 2022 World Cup.

WHY ARE THERE ONLY 3 FIXTURES ON SATURDAY? Saturday usually consists of a healthy list of top-flight fixtures on the traditional football day in England, but on 29 April, fans will notice there are only three games. The early offering of Crystal Palace vs West Ham is followed by two 3pm (BST) kick-offs, while there are a further five games on Sunday, one on Monday and one on Tuesday.

While there is no official explanation from the Premier League, one can assume Saturday has been left sparse as a result of the full midweek round of fixtures that was played from Tuesday to Thursday. In order to give teams as adequate a break as possible, the end of the gameweek has been loaded heavier, resulting in games on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The unusual format means that Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham all find themselves playing on Sunday, while Chelsea vs Arsenal takes place on Tuesday night, live on television.

United host Aston Villa in a battle for the top four that continues to hot up, City can make good on their 4-1 win over Arsenal away to Fulham, while Liverpool and Spurs face off in a possible European finish six-pointer of sorts.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE PREMIER LEAGUE: There are still plenty of games to play with much to decide including an intriguing Premier League title race and a relegation battle that doesn't seem to be getting any more decisive.