Explained: Why Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes escaped punishment despite shoving assistant referee in Liverpool drubbing

Bruno Fernandes will not face any further action from the FA for shoving an assistant referee at the end of Manchester United's 7-0 loss to Liverpool.

Fernandes shoved assistant in thrashing

Fears FA would retrospectively punish midfielder

But he has since escaped any further action

WHAT HAPPENED? To make matters worse on a dismal day at the office for Manchester United, captain Bruno Fernandes was caught pushing a linesman at the end of their 7-0 thrashing away to Liverpool. The Portuguese midfielder nudged the assistant during the second half of the game, which was noted by the FA and set to be investigated. However, it has since been confirmed that no action will be taken.

WHY ISN'T HE BEING INVESTIGATED? It turns out that Fernandes has fortunately escaped any kind of retrospective punishment for his shove, because while referee Andy Madley spotted the incident, he did not include it in his report of the game. Therefore, the FA cannot take the issue any further.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes endured one of his worst games in a United shirt as Erik ten Hag's side were on the receiving end of the biggest defeat in the club's history at their rivals' ground. Fans have been heavily critical of the Portugal international's attitude since the result, with him appearing to be asking to be substituted before the full-time whistle as his side were getting thrashed.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MAN UTD? A major improvement will be required from United when they host Real Betis in the Europa League last 16 on Wednesday, having knocked out Barcelona in the play-off round to book their spot in the competition. Ten Hag was at Carrington as early as 7am in order to correct his squad after the disappointing showing at Anfield.