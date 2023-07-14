Explained: Why Man Utd are trying to push Andre Onana price down as they remain £6m short of Inter's valuation

Manchester United remain keen to further slash the transfer fee of Andre Onana as they remain £6 million short of Inter's valuation.

WHAT HAPPENED? United have reopened discussions with Inter Milan to find a resolution regarding the transfer of goalkeeper Onana. According to the Daily Mail, the two clubs currently have a valuation gap of around £6m but negotiations will continue with the hope of reaching a compromise before United's upcoming tour in the United States.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although it was reported that the two clubs did agree on a fee of €50m (£43m/$56m) plus €5m (£4m/$6m) in add-ons, United are still pushing to get the best deal possible as they are working on a tight budget of around £120m ($152m) for new players this summer. Given their pursuit of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, who is valued at €100m (£85m/€111m), the club are trying to cut costs elsewhere in order to manage their finances efficiently. They have already spent £60m on securing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, meaning that they'll have to sell players to make up for their transfer deficit.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United are ready to listen to offers for 13 players and it is believed that Al-Nassr have already made left-back Alex Telles a target. They remain keen to sell Fred, Anthony Elanga, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams, and Dean Henderson, depending on the financial returns they can generate. There are also discussions about potential transfers involving Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, and Scott McTominay if it helps fund the acquisition of their primary transfer targets.

WHAT NEXT? United want to complete the signing as quickly as possible so that Onana is able to board the flight to the United States where the Red Devils are set to play a string of friendlies against the likes of Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.