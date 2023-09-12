Explained: Why Leonardo Bonucci is taking legal action against Juventus following Union Berlin transfer

Leonardo Bonucci will take former team Juventus to court following his deadline-day move to Union Berlin.

Defender left out of squad

Left to join Union Berlin

Will take Juve to court

WHAT HAPPENED? Bonucci was left out of the Juve squad for the 2023-24 campaign and was not allowed to train with the senior team, prompting threats of legal action from the 36-year-old. He finally terminated his contract at the end of August and signed a one-year deal with Union Berlin.

WHY IS BONUCCI SUING JUVENTUS? The centre-back is taking the Turin club to court and is requesting compensation for damages due to an alleged lack of adequate training and preparation conditions available to him. The defender's legal team will argue that the situation caused damage of a professional and image nature.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Italy international has promised that any compensation he receives from the lawsuit will be donated to Neuroland, an organisation that supports the families of children hospitalised in the pediatric neurosurgery department of the Regina Margherita Children's Hospital in Turin and Live Onlus.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BONUCCI? Bonucci will hope to make his Union Berlin debut when they take on Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.