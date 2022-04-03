Explained: Why do footballers cut holes in their socks?

Fans watching Everton's Premier League clash with West Ham on Sunday might have spotted that Toffees man Mason Holgate was missing a good chunk of fabric from his socks when he took to the field.

The centre-back, playing further up the pitch in a midfield role at London Stadium, was seen wearing garments more akin to a Swiss cheese block than a traditional sock given the number of holes in them.

But there are good reasons why he and several other footballers choose to take the craft scissors to their apparel - and here, GOAL will try to explain all.

Why do footballers cut holes in their socks?

Players generally cut holes in their socks in order to reduce pressure on the calf muscles, which are often restricted by the form-fitting, snug nature of the garment.

For players who have bulging leg muscles, socks can prove particularly restrictive, causing difficulties with effective bloodflow and circulation, as well as breathability.

Therefore, players will often move to cut up their socks, in order to remove the problem and help improve their game.

Who has cut holes in their socks?

.@kylewalker2 needs a new pair of socks for Christmas 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/jB4Pd3YVCM — GOAL (@goal) December 15, 2018

Holgate is far from the first player to pick up the practice. It gained particular attention four years ago when England duo Kyle Walker and Danny Rose were frequently spotted with their socks pockmarked by holes.

Article continues below

Former Valencia player Ezequiel Garay was once forced to change his socks for a fresh pair after the referee deemed his hole-strewn pair to be not befitting the sporting dress code.

Other players sometimes wear their socks low, like Jack Grealish, though the Manchester City man's choice reportedly comes down to superstition.

Further reading