Explained: Why Chelsea are willing to accept cut-price £25m deal as they desperately seek new shirt sponsor

Chelsea are willing to accept a much-reduced shirt sponsorship fee as the club desperately try to strike a deal ahead of the new season.

  • One deal thwarted by league rules
  • Second deal saw fan backlash
  • Club has now instructed agency to find sponsor

WHAT HAPPENED? The Daily Mail reports that the Blues have instructed an agency to search for a sponsor ahead of the new season. Businesses have reportedly been presented with the opportunity to appear on the famous blue shirt for a fee of £25 million ($32m). The figure is markedly down on the £40m ($52m) the club previously earned from its deal with Three and significantly behind sums earned by other top clubs.

WHY HAVE CHELSEA SLASHED THEIR DEMANDS?: On Monday, Chelsea were forced into the unusual position of making their new kit available to buy with no sponsor's logo on the front after two previous agreements fell through. A bumper £60m (£78m) contract with the broadcaster Paramount+ fell foul of Premier League regulations, while a lesser figure of around £40m ($52m) with gambling firm Stake was then agreed but met with a backlash from fans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's '90s-inspired new shirt garnered much attention on it's sponsor-less reveal. Some have dubbed it the shirt of the season, with its lack of logo adding to its minimalist charm.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Mauricio Pochettino's men kick off their pre-season in the US on July 19 against a team that has no problems attracting sponsorship - League Two's Wrexham.

