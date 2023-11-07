Explained: Why Borussia Dortmund fans interrupted Champions League clash with Newcastle by throwing fake gold bars and money bags onto pitch

Borussia Dortmund's clash with Newcastle on Tuesday was momentarily halted after the home fans threw fake gold bars and money bags onto the pitch.

Dortmund-Newcastle halted by protest

Fake gold and money bags launched onto pitch

Fans calling out UEFA over UCL reforms

WHAT HAPPENED? A Niclas Fullkrug goal midway through the first half was enough to give the home side the advantage going into the break. But while spirits were high at the Signal Iduna Park before going onto the second 45, a large section of Dortmund fans interrupted proceedings with a unique protest. The pitch was showered with fake gold bars and bags of money, alongside a banner reading "You don’t care about the sport - all you care about is money”.

WHY WAS THE MATCH INTERRUPTED? While some pundits incorrectly inferred the protests to be in reference to Newcastle's Saudi ownership, they were actually aimed towards European football's governing body. Specifically, at UEFA's plans to reform the Champions League from the 2024-25 campaign, which will see an unprecedented 36-team group stage in the format of one big league table. Teams will be forced to play eight games amid an already dense footballing schedule, with Dortmund one of many vocal critics.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The critical banner mirrors Dortmund supporters' mission statement uploaded last month, calling out UEFA for prioritising financial gain over player safety, fan satisfaction and the quality of domestic leagues.

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Amid a flurry of fan protest, Edin Terzic's side will play out Tuesday's crucial European tie before travelling to high-flying Stuttgart in the league on Saturday.