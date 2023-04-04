Emi Martinez tells GOAL what Lionel Messi is really like, compliments Neymar and discusses those infamous post-World Cup final scenes.

Ever wonder what Lionel Messi is like when there are no cameras around and he's just hanging out with his team-mates?

According to Emi Martinez in the latest episode of GOAL's Simply the Best, the Argentina legend is a down-to-earth tea lover who is eager to hold personal conversations about life. Just another one of the guys.

Martinez also shares what it was like in the dressing room and team plane after winning the World Cup, as well as his admiration for Neymar.

Check out the full episode of Simply The Best with Emi Martinez on GOAL's YouTube channel...