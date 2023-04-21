Exclusive: Barcelona star Jordi Alba says Lionel Messi return would be 'perfect' and discusses club scandals

Jordi Alba has opened up on the club's ongoing scandals and a possible return for Lionel Messi in an interview with GOAL.

A return to Barcelona for Lionel Messi would be "perfect" in the eyes of former teammate Alba, who admitted it would be "great news" to see the Argentine come back to the club.

The Spaniard spoke exclusively to GOAL about a possible reunion with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, with his Paris Saint-Germain future in doubt as contract discussions continue to stall.

Getty Images

When asked about Messi, Alba responded: “It is Leo's decision. Honestly, we haven't talked about this topic, but it's clear that in the end, seeing Messi with another shirt other than Barca's is always weird."

He added: "In the end, if he wants to and the club wants to, it's perfect for me. He has been the player with whom I have understood the best on the pitch."

Alba insisted that "the future will tell" what happens with the 35-year-old who is out of contract at the end of the season, but he remains hopeful that the dream return can happen.

Getty Images

Messi left Barcelona in 2021 after the club's desperate financial situation meant they were unable to renew his contract, forcing him to find a new club in a time that highlighted La Blaugrana's downward spiral.

Barca's perilous finances prompted mass change at the club and is still forcing them to find ways to recoup funds, with them still at risk of losing teenage starlet Gavi for nothing this summer if they are unable to find a way to register him before the season ends.

"It's not pleasant to see all this news and so much noise," Alba admitted. "It's difficult to isolate and disconnect."

As well as their ongoing financial struggles, Barcelona have been faced with an investigation from La Liga and UEFA amid accusations that they made payments to the vice-president of the Spanish Referee's Committee between 2001 and 2018.

The 34-year-old continued: "Besides, players like me, who have been Barca fans since we were little kids, it's true that it's not pleasant, but we have to compete, keep scoring points, isolating ourselves from everything and winning games, whatever the situation may be."

Getty Images

Despite the difficulties surrounding the club, Barcelona sit 11 points clear atop of the La Liga table after 29 games and look set to win their first league title since 2018-19.