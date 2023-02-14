'Gas, cigarettes or sunglasses' - Ex-USMNT star Alexi Lalas reacts to Jesse Marsch's expected hiring at Southampton

Ex-U.S. men's national team player Alexi Lalas said Jesse Marsch must hit the accelerator as soon as he joins Southampton amid a relegation fight.

Marsch fired by Leeds

Set for new job with Saints

But will be a challenge to keep them up

WHAT HAPPENED? Lalas claimed he will add the American coach's destination to his list of clubs he supports, as he is eager for his compatriot to find success after being discarded by Leeds. However, Lalas acknowledged the challenging nature of a job that could be setting up Marsch for frustration.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Jesse Marsch's Southampton currently sits in last place and 4 points out of safety," Lalas wrote on Twitter. "He has 16 EPL games remaining with 6 vs. bottom half EPL teams, including Leeds, West Ham, and Bournemouth. I don't know if he's got gas, cigarettes, or sunglasses...but hit it."

In another post, he added: "Under Jesse Marsch would actually have something that makes me care about Southampton. Potential Shakespearean drama down the stretch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Southampton are in a worse position than Leeds, but with sufficient matches left against other bottom-dwellers, they could still survive the drop.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR SOUTHAMPTON? Saints will play against Chelsea on Saturday, likely under a new manager, before visiting Leeds the following weekend in what could be a chance at sweet revenge for Marsch.