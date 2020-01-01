Ex-RB Leipzig boss Rangnick confirms Milan approach

The German tactician has refused to rule out inheriting the managerial reins at San Siro in the near future

Former boss Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Milan have been in contact to discuss his availability, amid reports he is in line to become the club's new head coach.

The 2019-20 season has been another turbulent one for the Rossoneri, who slipped to 13th in under Marco Giampaolo after a poor start to the campaign. The 52-year-old was drafted in to succeed Genarro Gattuso in the hot seat last June, but only lasted four months in the role before being replaced by Stefano Pioli.

Results and performances have improved since Pioli's appointment, but Milan remain a long way behind their rivals at the top end of the Serie A table.

The seven-time winners are no longer an elite force, and as it stands, are facing the prospect of missing out on European football altogether next year.

Rangnick has been heavily linked with the top job at San Siro in recent months, having carved a sterling reputation out for himself in over the past two decades. The 61-year-old guided to the 2011 DFB Pokal, and helped transform Leipzig into one of the top clubs in the .

He stepped down from his last managerial role at the Red Bull Arena last year, after choosing to take up a position as the club's head of sport and development.

However, Rangnick has admitted that he would be open to the prospect of joining Milan, while revealing that discussions with the Italian giants took place before the coronavirus enforced break in the season.

“I can’t exclude it completely. Milan asked me about my availability, I advised Red Bull and there were talks with my agent," Rangnick told Bild. “After the contact, the coronavirus outbreak arrived, and more important issues arose. Milan and the Lega have other things to think about.”

Italian clubs have been cleared to resume group training sessions on May 18, with a view to getting back onto the pitch in June. Serie A officials are determined to ensure that the campaign reaches its natural conclusion, but no firm dates for a restart have been set yet.