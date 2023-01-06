Ex-Chelsea boss Vialli passes away at age of 58 following long-running battle with cancer

Former striker represented the Blues, Juventus, Sampdoria and Cremonese in his playing days while earning 59 caps for Italy

The football world is in mourning once more, with former Juventus and Chelsea striker Gianluca Vialli passing away at the age of 58.

Following on from the untimely deaths of Pele and Sinisa Mihajlovic, another legend of the game has sadly lost his long-running battle with cancer.

Vialli was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer for a second time in 2021, having previously been given the all-clear in April 2020 following a 17-month struggle against the same condition.

He was still working in football as recently as the summer of 2021, with a role as delegation chief taken up alongside close friend Roberto Mancini as Italy savoured continental glory at Euro 2020.