'I'm still here' - Lewandowski insists he isn't fazed by Haaland's goalscoring exploits as he claims inaugural Gerd Muller trophy

WHAT HAPPENED? The Poland international was presented with the newly-created Gerd Muller Trophy at the Ballon d'Or awards. The trophy is given to the top scorer of the season and was claimed by Lewandowski after he notched 57 goals in 56 matches for club and country. Lewandowski was asked if Erling Haaland might beat him to the award next season but insists he is up for the challenge from the Man City man.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The season is very long. For me it's also a new chapter with Barcelona and since the first day, I am feeling very well in this club. I can see it is there for me, the big challenge. I feel very well, I see that with my teammates that we have such big potential," he said. "I have the opportunity to score a lot of goals and I am sure that altogether we are working on this. This is football. You have to be always ready. I know that the new competition is also coming but still, I am still here and I didn't say my final word yet."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski has begun the 2022-23 campaign in typically prolific form with Barcelona, scoring 14 goals in 13 matches for Xavi's side. However, Haaland has adapted to life in England seamlessly and has notched 20 times for his new club in the same amount of games.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEWANDOWSKI? The Barcelona striker will be hoping to add to his tally of nine La Liga goals so far this season when the Catalan giants return to action on Thursday against Villarreal.