'He can be Europe's top scorer!' - Brighton's 18-year-old hat-trick hero Evan Ferguson tipped to reach the top by Roberto De Zerbi after stunning display in win against Newcastle

Roberto De Zerbi hailed Brighton's Evan Ferguson for his hat-trick against Newcastle and claimed he could be the top scorer in Europe some day.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old Irish striker scored the first hat-trick of his club career on Saturday as Brighton outclassed Newcastle 3-1. After the match, Brighton boss De Zerbi showered the teenager with praise as he claimed that Ferguson has it in him to become the top scorer in Europe one day.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, De Zerbi said: "I'm happy for [Ferguson] today, not just for the goals. Pleased for his performance, especially in the first half. He found the right positions. Newcastle defended 4-4-1, and there was space for him. He understood where the space was. He is working to complete his qualities.

"He can become big, big, big. His qualities are enough to become a great player. He can become one of the best, the top scorer in Europe. He was born in 2004, he's 18. I don't know how many players are young, that score like him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Except for a 4-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham, Brighton have been on song since the beginning of the season winning three out of their four matches in the Premier League thus far where they scored 12 goals.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BRIGHTON? The Seagulls will be next seen in action after the international break on September 16 when they take on Manchester United.