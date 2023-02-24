Europa League last-16 draw: Man Utd face Real Betis, Arsenal get Sporting, fixtures & details in full

With the race for continental glory very much on, the likes of Juventus and Roma have also learned their next opponents

Manchester United have been drawn against Real Betis in the last-16 of the Europa League, while Arsenal will be taking on Sporting.

Elsewhere, Serie A giants Juventus are set to face off against Freiburg, while Jose Mourinho and his Roma side must overcome Real Sociedad in order to keep their continental dreams alive.

Bayer Leverkusen are also still in the hunt, and will meet Ferencvaros at the next stage, with Shakhtar Donetsk readying themselves for a meeting with Feyenoord.

Europa League last 16 draw

Union Berlin vs Union SG Sevilla vs Fenerbahce Juventus vs Freiburg Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros Sporting vs Arsenal Manchester United vs Real Betis Roma vs Real Sociedad Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord

Europa League last 16 fixture dates

The first legs of the last-16 ties in the 2022-23 Europa League will take place on March 9, with the return dates due be taken in a week later on March 16.

All of those still involved in the competition are looking to make their way to the final, which will be staged at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 31.

Eintracht Frankfurt are the current holders of the Europa League title, but they have made their way to the knockout rounds of the Champions League and will not be defending their crown in the current campaign.

Where to watch & live stream the Europa League last 16

In the United Kingdom, the Europa League is broadcast on BT Sport while being streamed live on the BT Sport App, and they will have full coverage of every game through to the final in Hungary.

The competition can be followed exclusively live in the United States on CBS Sports and through the CBS Sports App.