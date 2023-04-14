Europa League final 2023 tickets: Prices for Budapest showdown & where to buy

Ticket information for the 2023 Europa League final and details on how to buy, plus where to stay and more.

The Europa League is Europe's second-tier club competition but also one that gives the winners a direct route to the group stage in the next season's Champions League - had they not qualified via their respective domestic competition.

The likes of Manchester United, Sevilla, Juventus and Roma are among those in the battle to lift the heaviest piece of UEFA silverware, at 15 kgs. and without handles, this season.

If you are considering going to this year's Europa League final, GOAL has everything you need to know about tickets, including how much they cost, where to buy them and more.

Europa League final ticket prices - how much they cost

Prices for the 2023 Europa League final have not yet been confirmed.

The prices for the 2022 final can give us a rough idea of how much tickets will cost, with prices ranging from €40 ($45/£35) at the lower end of the spectrum to €150 ($166/£133) at the highest end.

2022 Europa League final ticket prices:

Category Price 1 €150 2 €100 3 €65 4 €40

The prices for 2022 Europa League final tickets can be seen in the table above. It is expected that the tickets for 2023 will cost a similar amount.

Where to buy Europa League final tickets

Tickets for the 2023 Europa League final will be available to buy through UEFA's official tickets portal.

Fans will have to register an account on UEFA's official website in order to go through the process of buying tickets.

Tickets specifically for supporters of the two finalists are generally distributed by the clubs themselves. The identities of those two teams will be confirmed on May 18, when the semi-finals conclude.

Europa League final tickets have already begun to appear on resale sites such as StubHub.

When do Europa League final tickets go on sale?

The 2023 Europa League final tickets will go on general sale in April 2023, with a date to be confirmed.

In 2022, tickets were released for purchase through UEFA's official website on April 20, with the ticketing portal staying open until April 28. Successful applicants were then informed on or before May 6. A similar process will be followed in 2023.

It is expected that tickets for supporters of a finalist team will be available to buy after May 18, once the finalists are officially confirmed.

When is the Europa League final 2023?

What: Europa League final 2023 When: May 31, 2023 TV & streaming: BT Sport (UK) / Paramount+ (U.S.) Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 9pm local

The 2023 Europa League final is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The match will kick off at 9pm local time, which is 8pm BST in the UK and 3pm ET in the U.S.

Where to stay near Budapest's Puskas Arena

The 2023 Europa League final will be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

A 67,215-capacity venue, the Puskas Arena is located in the district of Zuglo and can be reached easily by the Metro Line 2 that runs from Deli Palyaudvar and Ors Vezer Tere is the eastern direction.

You can browse hotels and accommodation near the stadium on the above map.

Where to watch the 2023 Europa League final on TV & stream live

Country TV channel Live stream United Kingdom BT Sport BT Sport app United States Paramount+ Paramount+ France Canal+ / beIN SPORTS / TF1 Canal+ Germany ZDF DAZN / Amazon Prime Italy Mediaset / Sky Sport Amazon Prime Spain Movistar+ Movistar+ Middle East beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS

BT Sport will broadcast the 2023 Europa League final live on TV in the United Kingdom, with a live stream option available through the BT Sport app.

In the United States, the game will be available to stream live online using Paramount+.

See the full list of Europa League TV broadcasters.