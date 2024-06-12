Euro 2024 prize money: How much do European Championship winners get?

The prize money for the winners of Euro 2024 is revealed, and it will be a significant financial incentive for teams.

The excitement for Euro 2024 has reached fever pitch, with football fans eagerly awaiting to find out who will be victorious at the end of the prestigious tournament.

Beyond the glory of lifting the coveted trophy, the European Championship offers substantial financial rewards for the competing teams. The prize money for Euro 2024 is a significant aspect of the competition, as it not only motivates the teams but also underscores the importance and scale of the event. From the group stages to the final, the financial stakes are high, making each match crucial for the participating nations.

As we delve into the specifics of the Euro 2024 prize money, it's essential to understand how UEFA allocates these funds and the potential earnings for the teams. The distribution of prize money is designed to reward performance and progression through the various stages of the tournament. This financial incentive is crucial for national football associations, contributing to the development of the sport in their respective countries. Here, GOAL will explore the breakdown of the prize money for Euro 2024, highlighting how much the European Championship winners will receive at the end of their campaign.

How much is Euro 2024 prize money?

The total prize money pool for Euro 2024 is €331 million, the same amount as in Euro 2020. This significant sum is distributed among the 24 participating teams based on their performance throughout the tournament.

The maximum a team can win at Euro 2024 is €28.25 million. To earn this maximum amount, a team would need to:

Win all three of their group stage matches (€1 million for each game means a total of €3 million)

Win their Round of 16 match (€1.5 million)

Win their quarterfinal match (€2.5 million)

Win their semifinal match (€4 million)

Win the final match (€8 million)

Combine that with their participation fee (€9.25 million)

Euro 2024 prize money breakdown

Stage of Tournament Prize Money Participation Fee €9.25 million Group Stage Win €1 million Group Stage Draw €500,000 Round of 16 Qualification €1.5 million Quarterfinal Qualification €2.5 million Semifinal Qualification €4 million Runner-Up €5 million Winner €8 million

The maximum a team can win at Euro 2024 is €28.25 million. As depicted in the table, the runners-up will get a reward of €5 million and the winner will be given €8 million.

