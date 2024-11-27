Explore Etihad’s new European routes this Black Friday with discounts to Warsaw, Prague & more

Use Etihad Airway’s Black Friday flights sale to find out more about the airline’s new European routes and destinations

Say goodbye to the stress and chaos of Black Friday shopping sprees, Etihad Airways has something way better for you this year. Why settle for buying more "stuff" when you can gift yourself and your loved ones unforgettable adventures? This Black Friday, let Etihad turn your travel dreams into reality with jaw-dropping savings on flights to incredible destinations worldwide, including our exciting new European routes.

From November 27th to December 3rd, 2024, snag sensational discounts of up to 20% on selected flights for travel between January 15th and May 31st, 2025. Whether it’s a cosy winter escape or a spring getaway, the UAE’s national carrier is here to make your 2025 magical - and affordable! Don’t just daydream about your next adventure, book it with Etihad and start the new year with memories that will last a lifetime.

Etihad Airways now fly to more destinations than ever before, and they are constantly adding new and exciting destinations to their ever-growing global network. Whether you want to fly to Abu Dhabi or choose from over 75 dream destinations in over 40 countries, you can see more of the world with Etihad Airways. Take a look at some of Etihad’s newest destination additions, including the European cities of Warsaw and Prague and start planning your next unforgettable adventure.

Let GOAL help show you everything you need to know about Etihad Airways’s new European routes and destinations and their 2024 Black Friday flight sales.

What are Etihad's new European routes?

Getty Images Sport

Etihad Airways continues to broaden the horizons of holidaymakers and tourists as the UAE airline expands the list of worldwide destinations it flies to. Etihad has increased its European expansion with the launch of two exciting new routes, Prague in Czechia and Warsaw in Poland. It marks the first time the airline has flown directly to these countries. Looking further afield globally, Etihad have commenced or will commence flying to Al Alamein in Egypt, Nairobi in Kenya, the Indonesian province of Bali, the Saudi province of Al Qassim and Jaipur in India. The addition of these destinations reflects Etihad Airway's ongoing strategy to enhance the connection between countries, communities and cultures.

Etihad Airways Black Friday sale to new routes

Travel the world and visit some of Etihad Airway's newest destinations with the airline's Black Friday flight sale. Etihad will be offering staggering discounts of up to 20% on selected flights between 15 January to 31 May 2025 to numerous destinations across its network. Those wishing to book are advised to visit etihad.com or the Etihad app for the latest sale fares and to remain informed of the appropriate entry regulations at their final destination.

Ensure you don’t forget about the 20% off sale by signing up for updates on the Etihad website. You can also browse Etihad flights on Skyscanner to look at routes and get a rough idea of prices. You can set up price alerts so you know when fares have dropped and experiment with features like searching for flights to ‘everywhere’ for inspiration. Starting from 2 June 2025, Etihad will launch four weekly direct flights to Warsaw and Prague, providing business and leisure travellers convenient access to those European cities.

Warsaw, Poland

Getty Images

Warsaw, the capital of Poland, is a bustling metropolis with so much to offer. It blends a rich historical legacy with modern energy, perfectly balancing old and new architecture throughout the city, and there’s a vibrant cultural scene to match. Visiting the historic ‘Old Town’ district is always high on tourists’ to-do lists. The area features a mix of cultural landmarks, quaint shops and diverse dining locations nestled by the River Vistula. The whole neighbourhood of cobblestone Gothic streets and alleyways was masterfully reconstructed after being destroyed during World War II. If you want to explore this magical location, there are numerous historical guided tours of the Old Town to book and go on.

For a less formal, off-the-cuff experience, you may want to sign up for ‘Pub Crawl Warsaw’. Spice up your night (and life) on a fun-packed tour of Warsaw’s best bars and clubs. Another tourist hotspot is the Royal Łazienki Park, the largest park in Warsaw, occupying 76 hectares. The park-and-palace complex lies in the city's downtown district - the serene parkland features lush gardens, tranquil lakes and historical architecture. Legendary composer Frederic Chopin was born just six miles outside Warsaw, and you can also enjoy free Chopin concerts in Łazienki Park during the summer months.

Warsaw has a fascinating food scene, perfect for those who love trying something different. Traditional Polish cuisine is hearty and rustic, and those looking to get their fill of the local delicacies may want to give Polka a whirl. It’s a popular Polish restaurant located in Warsaw’s Old Town. Polka’s menu is heavy on traditional meat dishes, which are sure to satisfy all carnivorous urgings, such as baked BBQ ribs, roasted pork knuckle, and goose stomachs stewed in tomato sauce. Guests are invited to feel like homely friends in this elegant, brightly coloured establishment. Those craving food but unsure what they fancy should head to the Hala Koszyki. The first of its kind in Warsaw, Hala Koszyki takes the food hall concept that is ever popular in other European capitals. The renovated market hall is a great spot to grab a bite to eat, with 18 eateries crammed inside, including trendy restaurants, boutiques, street food, and cultural establishments.

Warsaw has some of Europe's best nightlife, with a host of glamorous, upmarket bars and clubs. Level 27 is a popular rooftop bar in Warsaw that offers beautiful city views, great cocktails and clubbing. It's particularly popular during the summer when it becomes an easy place to relax while listening to live music. However, if you’re looking for a more relaxed evening, the Old Town has many traditional pubs selling numerous local beers and brews. Same Krafty, situated close to the Old Town’s Market Square, is the perfect place to settle with a drink and rest your feet after a hard day of sightseeing. The popular Warsaw bar has a great selection of craft beers, and all the bartenders are welcoming and knowledgeable.

With its prime location close to Warsaw’s business district and shopping mall and its stunning panoramic views of the city, the 5-star InterContinental Warsaw is an ideal place to stay for those seeking to explore and view the Polish capital. The hotel is also only ten minutes away from the airport and is within walking distance of any of the city’s cultural or tourist locations. The hotel offers top-notch service and facilities, including a pool, jacuzzi, sauna and steam room. Another top spot to stay in the heart of the city is the PURO Hotel Warszawa Centrum. While staying there, you can enjoy some chill-out time at the hotel’s Prisma Spa before taking in the amazing view of the Palace of Culture from the Loreta bar rooftop terrace. PURO is highly praised for its modern design and great vibe.

Prague, Czechia

Getty Images

Prague is a city of fairy-tale charm and architectural wonder. It’s a haven for history buffs and culture enthusiasts alike. The capital of Czechia is worth visiting simply because of its architecture and atmosphere. Allow yourself to wander around the city's centre, taking in the charming ambience along the River Vltava. Two of Prague's most sought-after historical landmarks are Charles Bridge and Prague Castle. Charles Bridge is a beautiful medieval structure located in the heart of Prague. The bridge was built in 1357 and is one of Prague's most iconic landmarks, connecting the Old Town with the New Town. You can also experience jaw-dropping panoramic views of Prague's skyline while crossing over. Take time to admire the stunning individual sculptures that line the bridge. Prague Castle is a symbol of Czech identity and has been the seat of Bohemian kings and Czech presidents for over a thousand years. The castle complex, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, includes palaces, churches, a monastery, viewing towers, museums, and art galleries.

Prague offers a diverse array of dining experiences that cater to every palate. Whether you're in the mood for traditional Czech fare or innovative international cuisine, Prague's food scene is sure to impress and satisfy your cravings. Cafe Savoy is an exemplary example of this dining diversity. This luxurious restaurant, located on the left bank of the River Vltava, has been lovingly restored to its 19th-century glory and serves both classic Czech dishes and traditional French cuisine. Breakfast is served daily, and there are a variety of combination offers available for lunch and dinner. Further up the Vltava, on the right bank, is the Michelin-starred Field Restaurant. It serves fresh, delicious cuisine sourced locally. You can order their ten-course tasting menu or eat à la carte. The impeccable menu, exceptional atmosphere and decor all combine to create a highly memorable dining experience. Field Restaurant has been delighting diners ever since it opened in 2015 with its concept of modern Czech cooking based on local and seasonal ingredients of the highest quality.

From cosy cocktail lounges to lively brewpubs, there's a bar for every mood and occasion in Prague. Cloud 9 Sky Bar & Lounge has an open-air patio with stunning views over Prague and offers a range of fantastic cocktails and signature drinks. Perched 40 metres above the Vltava River atop the Hilton Prague, Cloud 9 is the first true sky bar in Prague. The large windows and open terrace are the main elements of the bar and provide unobstructed, breathtaking views of the city. If you're looking for a more authentic Prague drinking hole, U Zlatého Tygra (The Golden Tiger) is the place to head. Located in Prague's historic centre, U Zlatého Tygra is an emblematic Czech Hospoda (pub) steeped in tradition. This revered establishment is a living testament to Prague's rich beer culture, offering an authentic Bohemian pub experience. It's known for its fresh Pilsner on tap, and is a popular spot for locals and tourists alike.

The luxurious 5-star Augustine Hotel is the perfect location for those looking to be near historical landmarks such as Prague Castle and Charles Bridge. Located in the heart of Prague's Lesser Town district, this hotel is the quintessence of Prague’s history, character and beauty. Heading south on the other side of the River Vltava, there's the more modern Mosaic House. It's an artsy boutique hotel in the heart of Prague that features a cafe, sauna, spa, and library. This unique hotel, just a stone’s throw from the river, offers a green retreat in the heart of the busy city. Foliage is at the centre of everything at Mosaic House, with plants adorning every space, from the foyer to the extravagant hotel rooftop. Choose the penthouse suite for a private panoramic terrace, with views of the Prague Castle from the outdoor bathtub, or keep it simple with a standard room, perfect for those looking for hotel deals in Prague.