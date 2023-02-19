‘Erling Haaland is now worth €1 billion!’ - Man City striker given 10-figure transfer price tag by agent

Erling Haaland's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, believes her star client could command a fee of €1 billion (£890m/$1bn) in today's transfer market.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pimenta, who took over the running of Mino Raiola's agency One following the super agent's death last year, does not see the global transfer market cooling any time soon. The Brazilian was being interviewed by journalist Yassin Nfaoui for the French channel TF1's Telefoot programme.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pimenta said: "Erling Haaland is worth €1 billion. That's not a guess, I'm sure of it. They might say I'm being ridiculous, that a club is not going to pay a billion, but his age, his quality, his progression and the way he behaves is why I talk about a billion. The future is unknown but it's coming."

AND WHAT'S MORE: The agent could see the future of another of her clients, Marco Verratti, much more clearly. "It's impossible to imagine Verratti anywhere else. Never! He just loves PSG."

WHAT NEXT FOR ERLING HAALAND? Pimenta will be hoping her client's performance at Nottingham Forest on Saturday has not damaged his transfer value. Haaland will be looking to take out his frustrations on RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night.