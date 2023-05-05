‘Last year it was Erling Haaland, the year before it was Jadon Sancho’ – Borussia Dortmund not fazed by Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid rumours

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic says the club are not worried by reports that midfielder Jude Bellingham will leave for Real Madrid this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been reported in the Spanish press that Bellingham is close to finalising an agreement with Madrid that will see him join the club on a six-year contract. Nothing has been confirmed by either party, however, and Terzic says that the German side are used to such speculation, having dealt with similar situations regarding Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, who later left to join Manchester City and Manchester United respectively.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Now the news comes from Spain, before that it came from England, before that it even came from France at one point," the coach said at a press conference. "Last year it was Erling, the year before it was Jadon. We've had a lot of experience with that over the last few years.

"Jude comes here every day and gives everything to become German champion at the end of the season. I haven't even heard from him that he's involved with any club. We are much more concerned with how we can make him and the team better. That's the only topic I currently have with him. The rest are topics that have no place in the dressing room or in the manager's office. All we are concerned with now is making sure we have something really nice to holds in our hands at the end of the season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham, 19, still has two years left on his contract at Dortmund but speculation about his future has been building for some time. As well as Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City have been linked with the England star, though the Reds are said to have pulled out because of Dortmund's reported £120 million ($152m) asking price.

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham will attempt to help Dortmund keep their Bundesliga title hopes alive when they face Wolfsburg on Sunday.