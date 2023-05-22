'I f*cking love ya' - Erling Haaland's expletive message to Jack Grealish during Man City title party forces Sky Sports to issue apology

An elated Erling Haaland shared an expletive message for teammate Jack Grealish live on camera which forced Sky Sports to issue an apology.

Haaland's expletive message to Grealish

Sky Sports forced to apologise

Man City won three back-to-back league titles

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City lifted their third Premier League title in a row on Sunday after beating Chelsea 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium courtesy of Julian Alvarez's 12th-minute strike.

Erling Haaland was on top of the world after winning his first trophy since moving to England in the summer. Unable to control his emotions, the Norwegian interrupted teammate Jack Grealish's interview with Sky Sports as the Englishman was sharing his experience after winning his second Premier League title.

Haaland suddenly appeared, hugged Grealish and told him 'I f*ucking love ya' live on camera, which forced Sky presenter Dave Jones to apologise to their viewers due to the use of explicit language.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Cityzens are on track to become the first English club since Manchester United to win the 'treble' this season. After sealing the Premier League title, they will now aim to beat Manchester United and Inter in the FA Cup and Champions League finals, respectively, to fulfil their treble aspirations.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Pep Guardiola's side will be next seen in action against Brighton in the Premier League on May 24.