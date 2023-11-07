Erling Haaland accepts Didier Drogba's Ballon d'Or challenge! Man City star mimics Chelsea legend's iconic celebration after opening scoring against Young Boys

Erling Haaland mimicked Chelsea legend Didier Drogba's iconic celebration after scoring against Young Boys in the Champions League.

Haaland accepts Drogba's challenge

Mimics Chelsea legend's goal celebration

Opened the scoring for Man City

WHAT HAPPENED? After opening the scoring for Manchester against Young Boys in their Champions League fixture on Tuesday, Erling Haaland copied Didier Drogba's celebration, thereby accepting the Chelsea legend's challenge from the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

After collecting the Gerd Muller Trophy at the Ballon d'Or 2023, Drogba had urged the Norwegian to mimic the celebration of either Gary Lineker or of himself whenever he scores the next goal.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old star was doubtful for this clash after he limped off the pitch in the club's 6-1 win over Bournemouth during the weekend. But he rejoined training on Monday before featuring in Pep Guardiola's starting lineup on Tuesday.

WHAT NEXT? The former Dortmund star scored a second goal in the 51st minute as his team took a resounding 3-0 lead around the hour mark. Earlier Phil Foden had doubled his team's tally at the stroke of half-time.