'It was so easy for them' - Erik ten Hag vents after Man Utd throw away two-goal lead to Tottenham

Erik ten Hag criticised Manchester United's performance against Tottenham and conceded it was "so easy" for the hosts to come back from two down.

Ten Hag unhappy with Man Utd performance

Highlights poor defending in 2-2 draw

Red Devils let 2-0 lead slip

WHAT HAPPENED? Having gone into half-time with a commanding 2-0 lead away to a mentally and physically drained Tottenham side, United were expected to make a good performance count and see the win out to take a comfortable and crucial three points. However, Spurs showed resilience after the break and turned it into goals to snatch a 2-2 draw.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We were not that good over 90 minutes," the United boss told reporters. "We didn’t block the crosses or the shots, we didn’t squeeze out. It was so easy for them to score."

Ten Hag continued, stating that United "weren't brilliant in the first half" despite going two goals up before adding, "you could see it coming, I had the subs ready but it was too late."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A surprisingly poor second half performance from United saw Spurs claw back to 2-2 in Ryan Mason's first game in charge since replacing Cristian Stellini as interim manager.

On a night when Newcastle cruised to a 4-1 victory away to Everton, United could have all-but locked down their own top-four hopes and must now keep focused in the coming weeks so as not to allow Spurs back into the picture.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Dropping two points to Spurs makes United's home game against surprise European football contenders Aston Villa on Sunday all the more important.