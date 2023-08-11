Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has commented on Harry Kane's proposed move to Bayern Munich, stating that United have already 'chosen' a striker.

Ten Hag asked about Kane's potential Bayern move

Ten Hag happy with Hojlund purchase

Dane signed for £72m from Atalanta

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag was speaking in his pre-game press conference ahead of United's clash with Wolves on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, and the Dutch coach was asked about Kane's impending move to the Bundesliga.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have chosen a striker and we are really happy," said Ten Hag. "[Kane] is a great striker, that's clear, and he is a goal-maker. Apart from that he has all the conditions, abilities, you want to see. It is a miss for the Premier League absolutely, we want to play the best."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils' new striker, Rasmus Hojlund, won't be making his debut for the club this weekend, with the Dane out with an injury. United bought Hojlund for £72 million (€83m/$91m) from Atalanta.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Ten Hag will be hoping that Hojlund will get fit sooner rather than later, with the 20-year-old no doubt looking to hit the ground running.