Erik ten Hag offers update on Harry Maguire's future at Man Utd amid West Ham interest

Erik ten Hag has provided an update to Harry Maguire's situation with the defender linked with a move to West Ham.

Maguire no longer a first-choice

Will have to fight for place

West Ham unlikely to raise bid

WHAT HAPPENED? After Manchester United's last pre-season game in the United States, which ended in a 3-2 defeat to Dortmund, manager Ten Hag offered an update on his former captain. Maguire is battling for his future at the club as he is now the fourth-choice centre-back for the Red Devils behind Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof. The Englishman has been linked with a move to West Ham, with the Hammers having already made a first bid, but the offer has been turned down by United

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s nothing against Harry, it was an advantage of the team. Then you make the decision," Ten Hag told the Manchester Evening News about his decision to strip the defender of the captain's armband.

"But I will not say that Harry isn’t part of this group. He has to fight for his position. He is a very good centre-back, and I believe in the potential of Harry Maguire. It’s just that he has to prove himself and fight his way into the team. It’s up to him, and I think he can do it."

WHAT'S MORE? Asked if the decision on whether to stay or go rests with Maguire, Ten Hag said: "Exactly. When you are at Man United you have to fight for your position and bring your skills in and prove you are the best for the team, and contribute the most."

"See his competition. It’s tough when you’re competing with Rapha Varane and Victor Lindelof. It’s huge competition," he said.

"That has nothing to do with the belief. I have often chosen a player ahead of Harry, that’s true. But that says nothing about me not believing in him. He has to show he is better for the team than Rapha or Victor. I think that’s a normal situation in top football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag's has already shown that he is willing to make tough decisions by letting David de Gea leave this summer. Maguire has now been left in no doubt that he must fight to be in the team or leave before the window closes.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? It's unclear if West Ham will submit another bid for the England international, particularly as the club may struggle to afford the defender's hefty wage demands.