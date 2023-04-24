Erik ten Hag: Man Utd proved they can ‘bounce back’ after ‘worst game of the season’ against Sevilla

Manchester United came back strongly after their Europa League defeat at the hands of Sevilla, as they reached the FA Cup final on Sunday.

Ten Hag praises Manchester United players

Can bounce back after setback

Man Utd beat Brighton to reach FA Cup final

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag praised his players for showing strength and character and highlighted his team's ability to bounce back after a setback.

He now wants his team to show similar strength of character during difficult matches and turn them in their favour.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after reaching the FA Cup final, Ten Hag said: "It was the worst game of the season in Sevilla. You can't change it anymore but take the lessons for the future. What we've proved is we can deal with setbacks and bounce back between games, but now what we have to improve is bouncing back in a game, in difficult situations, in away stadiums, we have to show personality, carry on and stick to the plan.

"Even if we played a bad game, there were opportunities on Thursday night to bounce back in that game and get back into it. If you can fight three days after a defeat, you can also do that in a game. It's just controlling your emotions, sticking together and turning around the game. We are physically and mentally strong. We showed the character and personality to do that. I can tell you it's not so easy but we did it. We were determined to win this game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils faced a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Sevilla in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash which resulted in them being knocked out of the competition. But within three days they managed to overcome the Brighton hurdle by beating them 7-6 in a penalty shoot-out and reach the FA Cup final.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED?Ten Hag's side will next face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on April 27.