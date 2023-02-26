Erik ten Hag hails Man Utd's strength in depth as Antony goal sets impressive substitute scoring record

Manchester United's substitutes have scored more goals this season than the subs of any other club in Europe's top five leagues.

WHAT HAPPENED? It's a stat that brought delight to the face of manager Erik ten Hag when he became aware of it, with Antony's winning goal in the Europa League against Barcelona on Thursday the 19th time a United sub has found the net this season. The Dutchman told United's official website that it highlights the strength in depth now available to him.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag said: "I'm really happy with that, because it shows that we are not only 11 players, it shows we have a dressing room, and we have weapons in our dressing room who can change games.

"You need players who are ready to do that, and [who are] in the mental state to come on the pitch and have an impact. That's not easy, so I'm really happy that our players can do that. It makes our dressing room, in those moments, successful. But success is only there when you get silverware in. On Sunday, we have the opportunity."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are on a roll under Ten Hag right now, having lost just one game since the mid-season break for the World Cup. They're third in the Premier League, into the Europa League last 16 and contest the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UNITED? The good form of Ten Hag's side this season has one major downside – United have a packed schedule. After Sunday's Carabao Cup final, they meet West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round and then travel to Liverpool in the Premier League next weekend.