‘One of the best in Europe!’ - Enzo Maresca hails Rayan Cherki despite Man City tactical dilemma

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Enzo Maresca has hailed Rayan Cherki as one of the best players in Europe following his spectacular Champions League strike against AEK Athens. The manager threw his full support behind the French playmaker after a challenging week that included a difficult outing against Paris Saint-Germain.

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Bouncing back in Europe

Cherki is back to his brilliant best after delivering a spectacular goal in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. The dynamic French playmaker starred as his team dismantled AEK Athens in a comprehensive 5-1 European victory.

The impressive performance arrived at the perfect moment following a highly complicated week on the domestic front. Cherki entered the continental fixture looking to prove a point after facing recent tactical difficulties.

High praise from Maresca

Maresca was quick to shower the talented Frenchman with immense praise following the European triumph. The manager made it clear that he retains absolute faith in his creative midfielder despite recent tactical hurdles.

"Rayan in this moment is one of the best players in Europe when he is in the right position," Maresca said on the club's official website. "When we are able to find him between the lines, he is always dangerous. The goal the other night and at Liverpool are quite similar.

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"If we are able to keep him there and find him, he is one of the best players. He loves the ball and to move a lot so a lot of the time he is out of that position. In terms of numbers, goals and assists, he’s doing fantastic. In the right position, he is so important."

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Seeking the perfect balance

Cherki faced heavy criticism last week after struggling against the intense pressing of Paris Saint-Germain in a 4-2 defeat. He was substituted at half-time for Iliman Ndiaye and subsequently spent the entire 3-2 victory over Ipswich on the bench.

Despite an otherwise strong start to the Premier League season with four goals and two assists, his free-roaming nature presents tactical challenges. Maresca admitted that the playmaker's desire to constantly touch the ball can occasionally disrupt the team's shape out of possession.

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The manager said: "This is something he needs to keep, he loves the ball and I’m not going to remove from his game. We need to find the right balance.

"I like when the players are happy but I also like the simple things. The most difficult thing is to do the easy things. I like it when they don’t complicate it but sometimes when players are so good, they need to do that. I am happy when he does that because I know he’s happy. And he’s creating chances so it’s even better."

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Aiming for a regular role

With his confidence fully restored following the AEK Athens masterclass, Cherki will be eager to reclaim his starting spot domestically. He will look to carry this European momentum into the upcoming weekend fixtures. The Cityzens are now preparing to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. They will then host Brighton in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup next week.