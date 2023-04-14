- Morocco eliminated Portugal from World Cup
- Boufal says he prefers Messi
- Would love to play for Barcelona
WHAT HAPPENED? Boufal was talking to Qatari sports channel Alkass about his side's remarkable run to the World Cup semi-finals and when asked the inevitable question gave an unequivocal answer.
WHAT THEY SAID: “With all due respect to him, but I enjoyed seeing him cry, rather than us crying. I prefer Messi over Ronaldo & the club I wish to play for is BARCELONA."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Boufal's Atlas Lions stunned the world with their energetic defensive performances and thrusting counter-attacks in Qatar. Their quarter-final win over Ronaldo's Portugal made them the first African side to ever reach the last four of a World Cup.
WHAT NEXT? After a four-week break, Boufal's Al-Rayyan will be back in Qatari Stars League action against Al-Sailiya this evening.