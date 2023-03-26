James Maddison expected to start for England vs Ukraine as Gareth Southgate makes changes

- Maddison expected to start
- Henderson and Chilwell 'in contention'
- England began qualifying with 2-1 win in Italy
WHAT HAPPENED? The Telegraph report that Maddison has been used in a front three in recent training sessions and could start alongside Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka in attack, although it's possible that the Leicester City playmaker could play in the No.10 role behind an attacking trio.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's also reported that Ben Chilwell is pushing for a start with Luke Shaw suspended following his red card in the 2-1 win over Italy. Jordan Henderson is also in contention as a possible replacement for Kalvin Phillips in midfield.
AND WHAT'S MORE: It would be Maddison's first start, and just his second cap for the Three Lions, having made his debut back in 2019. He travelled to Qatar as part of the World Cup squad but failed to make an appearance, partially due to an ongoing knee issue. The 26-year-old has scored nine goals and laid on five assists for Leicester this season.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR MADDISON? After his potential involvement at Wembley on Sunday, Maddison will return to his club Leicester, who face Crystal Palace next in the Premier League on April 1.
