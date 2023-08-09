'No reason I can't play for England' - Jordan Henderson insists he can still 'bring a lot' to Gareth Southgate's squad after transfer to Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool

Jordan Henderson has insisted that there is "no reason" he can't continue playing for England despite moving to Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool.

Henderson joined Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool

Remains confident about England prospects

Excited about reunion with Steven Gerrard

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international's transition from Liverpool to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq has not dampened his aspirations of playing for the Three Lions. Despite the move to a league outside the top five in Europe, he has received assurances from Gareth Southgate that his chances of representing England remain intact. The 33-year-old is focused on giving his best for the Saudi Pro League side and believes that his form will be the ultimate factor which will decide his national team call-up.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm focused on playing for Ettifaq and playing my best. If I'm doing that then there's no reason why I can't play for England, as the gaffer said," Henderson said in an interview with BeanymanSports. "Obviously we spoke over the last few weeks about it because playing for England means a lot to me and I feel as though I can still bring a lot to the team as I have in the last few games in the World Cup. So I still feel as though I can bring a lot. But at the same time I've got to do my job here and if I can do that then hopefully I can make the team as normal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson has reunited with former team-mate and now manager Steven Gerrard, who played a pivotal role in his decision to move to Saudi Arabia. The midfield duo spent four seasons together at Anfield and also represented England at Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup which has helped them forge an incredible camaraderie off the field. Henderson admitted that the opportunity to work with Gerrard was too sweet to decline and is now geared up to start the season on a strong note.

"Stevie was a big reason obviously why I came," he added. "To work with him and play under him. We need to be ready in the first week or so for the first game, but I'm sure we will be. We've had some good training sessions. So hopefully we can keep moving things in the right direction and definitely work together to try to make the team better and more successful."

WHAT NEXT? Henderson will be eager to prove himself when Al-Ettifaq take to the field against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on Monday, August 14 in their Saudi Pro League opener.