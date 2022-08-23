England hero Scott announces retirement from football

England star Jill Scott has announced her retirement from football.

The midfielder has enjoyed a glittering career with Everton, Manchester City and England, having won trophies with all three teams, culminating in the Euro 2022 success this summer.

The 35-year-old confirmed on Tuesday that her time in the game has come to an end, writing in a column for The Players' Tribune: "Right, we’re not crying. I promised myself.

"Today, I may be saying my goodbyes to football, but we’re going to make this a celebration. No sad faces!! We’ve had too much fun for any tears."

