England fans worry after Alexander-Arnold limps off injured during Euro 2020 warm-up win over Austria

The right-back was forced off late on at Riverside Stadium just one day after being named in the Three Lions' 26-man squad

Trent Alexander-Arnold received an outpouring of support from fans on social media after limping off the pitch with an apparent thigh problem on Wednesday in England's friendly win against Austria.

The injury, which Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate described as "not good" in his initial response, is particularly heartbreaking for the right-back considering he had just been named in the final Euro 2020 squad after his selection was the subject of much debate.

Alexander-Arnold has returned to top form in recent months at Liverpool and had hoped to transfer that performance to the international stage.

How have people reacted to Alexander-Arnold's injury?

Big love to Trent Alexander Arnold. After a month of "will he be selected" drama, to be injured in the first friendly pre-tournament would be too cruel — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) June 2, 2021

Anddddd, Trent’s injured. Never ending. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) June 2, 2021 Let’s wait until it is confirmed, but if it is that serious, then I am absolutely gutted for @TrentAA, he does love playing for England so much and after all this drama, he deserves a good run in Euros🥺 https://t.co/o79z5fNuNW — Cemile (@Red_Princess__) June 2, 2021

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a player that deserves the world and all he is getting right now is setback after setback — Priyasha #FreeKabak (@lfcpriya11) June 2, 2021

Hendo concerned for Trent 😕 pic.twitter.com/BA1my5eGQa — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) June 2, 2021

Jordan Henderson made sure to check in on Trent Alexander-Arnold as he left the pitch injured for England 🔴



Speedy recovery @TrentAA !

🤞🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/N3dyPwSySs — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) June 2, 2021

What has Southgate said about the injury severity?

"We're going to have a look," Southgate told ITV. "It's not good to see him come off in the way he did. We'll have to assess him over the next 24 hours. I think thigh but the medical team are assessing him. We'll have to see. It's not a good sign to see him have to walk off as he did. We'll know more in 24 to 48 hours."

Article continues below

The manager didn't want to discuss possible replacements at Euro 2020, maintaining that speculation was pointless at this stage.

"Let's see how Trent is and then we'll go from there," he said. "We don't know the full extent. The last thing you want is to see him come off in the way he did."

Further reading