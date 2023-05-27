‘You’ve saved us again’ - Emiliano Martinez reveals touching Lionel Messi moment after becoming Argentina’s World Cup hero against the Netherlands

Emiliano Martinez recollected the moment Lionel Messi hugged him after his heroics helped Argentina pip Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-final.

Martinez reveals Messi's gesture at World Cup

Hugged him after win over Netherlands

Turned hero for Argentina in two penalty shootouts

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez revealed that he was lying dead on the pitch after Argentina beat the Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup quarter-final in a penalty shootout when Lionel Messi came and hugged him.

Argentina squandered a two-goal lead against the Dutch as Wout Weghorst brought them back in the game by scoring in the dying moments of the match. After a rigorous battle for 120 minutes, Martinez made sure that La Albiceleste reached the last four.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BBC, the Argentine said, "I was dead on the floor. Someone hugged me and said, ‘I can’t believe you’ve done it again – you’ve saved us again’. When I look up, it was Leo. That picture I will always have in my heart."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Aston Villa goalkeeper turned hero for Argentina twice in the tournament, once against the Netherlands in the quarter-final and then again in the final against France, where the game once again headed to a tie-breaker. The 30-year-old won the Golden Glove award for his heroics for Argentina.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Lionel Scaloni's side will be next seen in action on June 15 when they are scheduled to take on Australia in an international friendly.