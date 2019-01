Emery rubbishes Keylor Navas to Arsenal rumours

Unai Emery has dismissed speculation that Arsenal could be looking at signing Keylor Navas from Real Madrid.

Asked about his reported interest in the Costa Rica goalkeeper, he told reporters: "Not true. We never speak about one goalkeeper because I think - and it’s true - we are very happy with the three goalkeepers we have now.

"We’ve never spoken about Keylor Navas."

More to follow...