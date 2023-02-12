Emergency VAR summit! Arsenal & Brighton incidents prompt chief referee Howard Webb to call crisis meeting

Howard Webb has called an emergency meeting for referees following a disastrous weekend for VAR that saw Arsenal and Brighton given cause to complain.

WHAT HAPPENED? Much criticism has been levelled at VAR since it's introduction into the Premier League in 2019, and it had one of its most controversial days yet on February 11, 2023. The technology was at the centre of attention in Chelsea's visit to West Ham, Arsenal's clash with Brentford and Crystal Palace's draw with Brighton.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Howard Webb has recently taken up a position as chief refereeing officer for the PGMOL and has reportedly called an emergency meeting to take place Tuesday to discuss the events of the weekend. PGMOL have said that both Arsenal and Brighton were contacted by Webb to "acknowledge significant errors in the VAR process" and the incidents that took place in their respective games are now "being thoroughly reviewed".

AND WHAT'S MORE: VAR officials forgot to draw lines indicating offside for Brentford's goal against Arsenal from Ivan Toney, while the offside check was done on the wrong player for Brighton's disallowed goal scored by Pervis Estupinan at Selhurst Park. An apparent handball by Tomas Soucek was also not given for Chelsea in the dying minutes against West Ham - a decision that left ex-ref Peter Walton stunned.

WHAT NEXT FOR VAR? The urgent meeting may well spell the end of the road for the officials in charge of VAR as we await the outcome of the meeting scheduled for Tuesday.