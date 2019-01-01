Elneny on verge of Besiktas move as Arsenal agree loan deal

The Egypt international midfielder is closing in on a season-long move to Turkey having fallen down the pecking order

Mohamed Elneny is on the verge of leaving .

The international is out of favour at the Emirates and has yet to feature in a matchday squad this season.

He made just 17 appearances in all competitions during the 2018-19 campaign, with just eight of those coming in the Premier League.

Unai Emery stated last week that Elneny, along with Shkodran Mustafi, was free to leave and that it would be better for his career if he found a new club.

“Elneny and Mustafi know their situation in the squad,” said Emery.

“I spoke with them a lot of times last year and in this pre-season. I think it’s positive for them to leave and to sign for another team where they can be protagonists, they can be happy and they can continue in their careers as very big players. They are very big players.

“I think now the best for them is to be protagonists in another team, to sign and to get another challenge for them individually and collectively with another team.

“But really we respect them and they are training with us and they know the situation and only I am wishing the best for them.”

There has been interest from Elneny in several clubs in recent weeks, with heavily linked during the past few days.

But the midfielder is now close to securing a season-long deal with Turkish rivals - with sources at the Emirates confident a move is imminent.

Arsenal would have preferred to have sold the 27-year-old this summer, who still has three years left of the contract extension he signed in March, 2018.

But the majority of the interest for Elneny has been in a loan deal and after talks with the player, they have agreed to send him to on loan for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign, with Besiktas paying the majority of his £50,000 a week wages.

Elneny could soon be followed out of the exit door by Nacho Monreal.

The left-back is wanted by and is being offered a three-year deal by the outfit.

Emery would like the experienced defender to stay, but Arsenal will not stand in his way should he ask to be allowed to leave.

Talks with Sociedad have progressed throughout the week, with the Gunners looking for a fee of around £3 million ($3.7m).

Speaking on Thursday, Emery admitted that Monreal could be on his way back to .

“We have some players the possibility to leave in next four days,” said Emery. “The club is working. Some players know their situation.

“Yes, he’s [Monreal] one possibility [who could leave].”