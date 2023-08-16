Coming up clutch! Ella Toone makes England history with Lionesses' opening strike against Australia in Women's World Cup semi-final

Ella Toone etched her name in the English football history books (again) with her opener against Australia in the Women's World Cup semi-finals.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United midfielder helped the Lionesses get their noses in front after she scored in the 36th minute, latching on to an Alessia Russo flick. Although Sam Kerr cancelled the opener in the second half, goals from Lauren Hemp and Russo ensured that Sarina Wiegman's troops sealed a final berth with an emphatic 3-1 win over the co-hosts.

With her goal, Toone became the first England player, in both men's and women's football, to score in a quarter-final, semi-final and final of major international tournaments. Before the goal against the Matildas on Wednesday, she also found the net in two knockout games in Euro 2022. She scored against Spain in the quarter-final and also netted against Germany in the final as the Lionesses went on to be crowned European champions at Wembley.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the match, while speaking to BBC, Toone described the goal: "The ball fell to me perfectly and I thought, 'Why not just smack it?' I've never hit a ball like that in my life, and the girls reminded me of that. It went top bins and I am just so happy I could help the team to the win tonight."

She also admitted that it was a dream come true to reach the World Cup final and having realised that dream, she "can't wait for it" to get started.

"It feels unbelievable. I was speaking to the girls as we celebrated with the crowd and said 'Wow, we are in a World Cup final,' which is something you dream of as a little girl," she said.

WHAT NEXT? Toone would hope to add another feather to her cap by scoring in a World Cup final when England take on Spain on Sunday.